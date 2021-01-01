Raymond Weil Freelancer Chrono Automatic Mens Watch 7730-STC-20041

Stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Black dial with luminous silver-tone hands and stick hour markers. Tachymeter around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date and day of the week display at the 3 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 30 minute and 12 hour. Automatic movement with a 46-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Skeleton case back. Case diameter: 42 mm. Case thickness: 13.7 mm. Round case shape. Deployment clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, tachymeter, day of the week, date, hour, minute, second. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Raymond Weil Freelancer Chronograph Automatic Stainless Steel Mens Watch 7730-STC-20041.