Features of the Deuter Freescape Lite 18 SL Pack Lightweight Delrin u-frame Super-light, supple hip fins with one zipper pocket stabilizer straps Stabilizer straps Attachment loop for glasses Adjustable sternum strap with safety whistle Reinforced, velcro-closure shovel compartment inside + dedicated avalanche equipment sleeves in main compartment Loops for helmet holder Two separate, stowable gear straps to affix skis (diagonally), a SnowBoard, or Snowshoes Internal valuables pocket with key clip Ice axe and trekking pole attachment SOS Label Stretch inner compartment Hard-wearing, breathable, Snow-resistant fabric on the back system Zipper front pocket Zippered partitioned pocket to stow goggles and gear straps (goggles pocket lined in micro-fleece) One large main compartment Fabric Details 100D 100% polyamide