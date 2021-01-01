Owala FreeSip 32-oz Stainless Steel Combo Pack-Blue/Green

Meet your new favorite way to drink water, the Owala FreeSip Stainless Steel Water Bottle. With the flip-top lid, you simply press the button and this bottle springs open ready for action. Also, it stays cleaner because you're not getting all handsy with it every time you open it. Leak-proof, this bottle is designed to keep liquids inside-where they belong. The hinged loop flips up when you need it and tucks away securely when you don't. Designed to be quick and easy to disassemble with minimal hard-to-reach surfaces. The water bottle is constructed of triple-layered, vacuum-insulated stainless steel to keep your drink cold, with top-of-the-line BPA-free and odor-resistant Tritan plastic.