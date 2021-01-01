Simms Freestone Ambidextrous Fishing Sling Pack

CONSTRUCTION: Multi-accessory shoulder sling bag offers easy 4-way access to fishing gear with top and side zippers Ambidextrous design switches between left and right shoulder easily Front of strap offers docking station, retractor attachment, and looped webbing for nipper storage while lower strap offers mesh stretch pocket for essentials and floatant storage Adjustable front panel offers loop field for wet fly storage, secured tippet holder, coated webbing daisy chain, and compression straps with rod storage Vertical net carry system Water-resistant DWR finish 100% 420D oxford nylon, 100% nylon 920D Robic, and 10)% nylon stretch woven pocket 10 in. x 18-1/2 in. x 7-1/2 in. Weight: 1-1/2 lbs. Capacity: 18 L