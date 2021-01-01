Freezer Recipes: 30 Top Healthy & Easy Freezer Recipes & Meals Revealed ( Save Time & Money With This Freezer Cooking Recipes Now!) Samantha Michaels

I want to thank you for checking out the book, Freezer Recipes: 30 Top Healthy&Easy Freezer Recipes&Meals Revealed. This book is a guide on how to start stocking your freezers with real, healthy, homemade meals so that you don't have to enslave yourself in the kitchen every night after coming home dead tired from work just to prepare dinner. With this guide, it will now be also possible to give your family a healthy, delicious homemade breakfast no matter how late you are running for work. This book contains everything there is to know about freezer meals and about OAMC ('once-a-month-cooking') - a fast growing healthy kitchen fad that has caught the fancy not only of working moms and single parents but everyone with a rather hectic and active lifestyle. It also contains, among others, 30 of the best freezer recipes available to make your freezer meal journey a breeze. You'll also find the various freezer meals tips and tricks revealing and truly insightful. Thanks again and I hope you enjoy it!