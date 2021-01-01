Rose gold-tone stainless steel case with a stainless steel mesh bracelet. Fixed rose gold-tone bezel. Silver dial with rose gold-tone hands and crystal hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Skagen Calibre GL20 quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 26 mm. Case thickness: 6 mm. Band width: 12 mm. Fold over slip through clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Freja Series. Casual watch style. Skagen Freja Quartz Crystal Silver Dial Ladies Watch SKW2716.