Stainless steel case with a stainless steel mesh bracelet. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Silver dial with silver-tone hands and Swarovski crystal hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 26 mm. Case thickness: 6 mm. Band width: 12 mm. Fold over slip though clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Casual watch style. Skagen Freja Quartz Silver Dial Ladies Watch SKW2715.