Zimmermann Freja Scarf Midi Dress

Comes with a silk contrast scarf belt, this midi dress features a high neckline, scarf print throughout, and full skirt for volume and movement. Highneck Sleeveless Zipper neck Silk scarf at waist Scarf print Linen Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Fit-and-flare silhouette About 53" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Australian founders and sister-duo Nicky and Simone Zimmermann design with a signature feminine aesthetic, each piece rife with tiers of fabric, rich embroidery and splashy prints. From ruffled bikinis and beachwear to luxe, intricately patterned maxi (and mini) dresses, everything is overtly romantic in the most elevated, effortless way. Contemporary Sportswear - Workshop > Zimmermann > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Zimmermann. Color: Spliced. Size: 8.