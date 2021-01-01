French Linen Sheet Set - CAL KING / NO FLAT SHEET - Also in: QUEEN / WITH A FLAT SHEET, KING / WITH A FLAT SHEET, CAL KING / WITH A FLAT SHEET, KING / NO FLAT SHEET, QUEEN / NO FLAT SHEET, FULL / WITH A FLAT SHEET, FULL / NO FLAT SHEET

Woven from 100% French flax linen fabric, all of our signature French linen sheet sets include 1 Fitted French linen sheet, 2 French linen pillowcases, and an optional linen flat sheet. All of our signature French linen sheet sets include 1 Fitted French linen sheet, 2 French linen pillowcases, and an optional linen flat sheet. The French linen used for our linen sheet set is the ultimate luxury. Sourced in small batches directly from France, our linen sheets are mindfully designed and created, and we work to ensure that our process is environmentally friendly. Even better… our 100% linen sheet set is stonewashed for lived-in softness, and it only gets more comfortable with time! What differentiates our Linen Sheets? - Stone-washed Softness: Our linen sheets begin soft because of our stone-washing process, and only get better and softer with time and washing. - Small-batch Sourcing: The flax for our linen sheets is sourced in the Normandy region of France in small batches, meaning you\'re getting the best quality linen sheets possible. - Sustainable Materials: Because French flax requires minimal water, it is more eco-friendly to produce than other fabrics and materials. Good To Know: - Continuous elastic hem hugs your mattress securely - Envelope closures keep you pillow comfortably tucked in - Create your own bundle! Add an linen duvet cover to receive