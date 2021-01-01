NILI LOTAN French Military Pant in Black. - size 0 (also in 2, 4, 6) NILI LOTAN French Military Pant in Black. - size 0 (also in 2, 4, 6) Known for her pared-down essentials, Nili Lotan further excels at effortless fashion with a fusion of femme and masculine detailed in the French Military Pant. A hip-hugging waist with slip-in side pockets give these trousers a sensible feel while maintaining a polished look.. 98% cotton 2% elastane. Front zip with hook and bar closure. Side slant pockets. Elasticized leg openings with zip detail. Back flap pockets. Pleated detail. 15 at the knee narrows to 7 at the leg opening. NILR-WP11. 100 W12. Fashion is constantly changing, and designer Nili Lotan understands that it is about the expression of a certain point of view. Her pieces express self-creativity and individuality through contrast and contradiction.