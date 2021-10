The French Terry Jogger is overall a soft, super comfortable, lightweight sweatpant. This is a pull-on jogger has back seam detail, elastic waistband and adjustable drawstring to ensure a perfect fit. Features side pockets to help keep essentials handy at all times. The French Terry Jogger has a slim leg design with a fitted hem that gives these a fitted look and gives them a versatile edge. Wear it in or wear it out.