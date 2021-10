Enjoy relaxed summer days in the soft and comfy Joe's Jeans French Terry Shortall. Spread collar with a zipper and button front. Patch chest pockets. Short sleeves. Front hand pockets. Back patch pockets. Decorative stitching throughout. Shorts offer finished hems for a clean style. 99% cotton, 1% spandex. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Inseam: 2 in Shoulder to Crotch: 31 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.