Frenchie Dog Quote for a Frenchie Owner Tote Bag

French Bulldog - like a regular bulldog but cooler. A great design for all french bulldog owner or frenchie lovers. Frenchie Quote perfect for a Frenchie Owner for the next Trip with your french bulldog. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.