SACHAJUAN Fresh Lavender Body Lotion in Beauty: NA. SACHAJUAN Fresh Lavender Body Lotion in Beauty: NA. SACHAJUAN's Body Lotion hydrates and soothes your skin with Earth Silk Technology, which contains Swedish Oat-derived Beta Glucan that penetrates into the deepest layers of the skin to stimulate collagen production, reduce the appearance of wrinkles, and regenerate irritated skin. Formulated with anti-aging and anti-irritant properties, it features a scent of fresh lavender and notes of vanilla, musk, and tonka bean to create an inspiring spa-like experience at home.. Suitable for all skin types. Vegan & cruelty-free. Free of Parabens. 16.9 fl oz/ 500 ml. Massage generous amount onto clean, dry skin. Use as often as desired. SAHR-WU82. 270. SACHAJUAN is driven by the beauty of simplicity. When they launched their range, they felt that haircare was becoming too complex, and wanted to make things easier. Their performance-driven hair care products are straightforward and honest. They have clear and easy-to-understand benefits and functional ingredients, and are named precisely for what they do or what they are. This makes it easy to create beautiful hair every day - and easy to select the right products. SACHAUAN products help achieve a personal look in the easiest possible way. Each one is designed to produce an effortless look, enabling a confident, modern and personal twist.