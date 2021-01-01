From olay

Olay Fresh Outlast Body Wash with B3, Rose Water and Sweet Nectar, 22 Fl Oz (Pack of 4)

$23.96 on sale
($27.96 save 14%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Transform your shower experience: our rich, fragrant formula pampers your skin, leaving it more hydrated than regular soap Indulge daily: our refreshing, scent-national body wash will delight your senses every time you shower while hydrating your skin better than regular soap Awaken your senses: The pampering scent of rose water & Sweet nectar will leave you feeling refreshed and beautiful Olay expertise: backed by 60 s of beauty science "B" Is for beautiful: now formulated with Olay Vitamin B3 complex skin care ingredient to help transform your skin

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com