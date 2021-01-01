The Elemis Fresh Skin Fresh-Face Beauty set contains a face wash and a moisturiser that will refresh and brighten up your complexion, leaving it with a radiant glow. - L.M Contains: Peachy Perfect Gentle Face Wash 30ml: Formulated with chicory extract, elderflower and lemon, this mild face wash awakens your skin to give it a glowing and radiant appearance, whilst conditioning and nourishing your complexion. Softly Softly Daily Moisturiser 15ml: Lightweight and non-greasy, it contains seaweed extract, rosehip seed oil and sweet almond oil to protect, hydrate and soothe your skin, leaving it soft and supple.