Go for a timeless look with this alluring Pearl, morganite and diamond drop pendant. Crafted in lustrous rose gold, it features a rice-shape freshwater cultured pearl accented by a pear-cut morganite gemstone (5x3mm) and 14 round sparkling diamonds. Suspended on a 17-inch rope chain and enhanced with a high polish finish, this shimmering pearl, gemstone and diamond pendant makes the perfect addition to any jewelry collection.