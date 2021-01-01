Friday 13 Shirt Scary Bloody Back Design

Friday 13 is coming in April and July 2018 watch out all of you with triskaidekaphobia. It only comes twice a year so make sure you have a shirt for that specific day! Gift for son boyfriend girlfriend father dad husband or wife. Friday 13 t-shirt. Calendar like Friday 13 back only t shirt is a great gift or present for all the Halloween, superstition and horror movie fans. 20 million people fear Friday 13 so why don't you wear this shirt proudly and spread some more fear. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem