Red Friday Military Mom Support Our Troops USA American Flag Tank Top

I wear red on Fridays for my Mom Support Our Troops Military Graphic print for loved ones for R.E.D Red Friday. Distressed American flag design with tank brave united states soldiers and a helicopter that make this a cool gift for a Proud Patriot. For special family members to wear red for relatives friends loved ones in the armed forces who is deployed. Cool United States of a America USA flag for Patriotic Proud Americans deployment gift for someone you miss & wear red until they all come home. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem