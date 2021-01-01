Brunello Cucinelli Fringe Wool Midi Skirt

Wool blend midi skirt with eye-catching front slit and trailing fringe. Front slit Side zip Asymmetrical hem Lining: 65% other fibers/35% polyester 82% virgin wool/14% polyester/4% elastane Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 35" long Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Beginning with a focus in masterfully constructed cashmere pieces, Brunello Cucinelli's namesake heritage label quickly grew to be synonymous with fine Italian craftsmanship and casual luxury. Every sumptuous piece of knitwear or impeccably tailored separate is made in his studio in Solomeo, a 14th-century Italian village he worked to restore and rebuild. Advanced European - Brunello Cucinelli > Brunello Cucinelli > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Brunello Cucinelli. Color: Light Grey. Size: 10.