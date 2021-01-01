Fringed Leather Saddle Crossbody Bag By Day & Mood in Green

A must-have companion for your next summer adventure, this Western-inspired bag features fringed touches for a playful twist. About Day & MoodWith a focus on innovative craftsmanship, Scandinavian label Day & Mood blends fashion with functionality to deliver luxurious, high-quality bags and satchels. Each silhouette is made from the softest, supplest leathers and crafted by a design team that passionately reinvents classic leatherworking techniques. Perennially ahead of the style curve, Day & Mood goods offer edgy elegance informed by mid-century minimalism, for one-of-a-kind pieces meant to be cherished for years to come.