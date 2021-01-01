Giovanni Frizz Be Gone Hair Mask, Natural Hair Smoothing Formula with Shea Butter & Sweet Almond Oil, Macadamia, Color Safe, Vegan, 2chic, 5.1 oz. (Pack of 1)

MOISTURIZING HAIR CARE: Giovanni Eco Chic Frizz Be Gone helps improve hair elasticity, silkens tresses, and defines style FRIZZ FREE CARE: Giovanni Eco Chic Frizz Be Gone helps reduce frizz and flyaways while taming unmanageable hair. Simply massage into wet hair from roots to ends then rinse for smooth and shiny locks COLOR SAFE: Giovanni's Eco Chic Frizz Be Gone is 100% color-safe and nourishing hair with vitamins and antioxidants without stripping color. VEGAN & CRUELTY-FREE: Giovanni Products use a number of organic ingredients and are Leaping Bunny Certified cruelty-free, meaning that Giovanni products are never tested on animals! LAURYL & LAURETH SULFATE FREE: GIOVANNI products do not contain harsh chemicals commonly used in regular beauty products, leaving you with strong, beautiful hair.