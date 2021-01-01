Oakley Frogskins Lite FF Sunglasses - One Size - Black Bright Green / Prizm Jade

Features of the Oakley Frogskins Lite FF Sunglasses Inspired by the iconic Frogskins style Semi-rimless frame Durability and all-day comfort of lightweight O Matter frame material No-slip Unobtainium nosepads: Increase grip with perspiration Three-Point Fit: Comfort and Performance that holds lenses in precise optical alignment Frame suitable for medium to large faces Prizm lenses enhance color, contrast and detail for an optimized experience HDPolarized: Minimizes glAre via Technology that produces a comprehensive, single-layered lens (optional) Plutonite lens material offers top UV Protection filtering 100% of all UVA, UVB up to 400nm and some of harmful blue light GlAre reduction and tuned light transmission of Iridium lens coating Optimal precision and impact resistance that meet or exceed ANSI Z80.3 optical and impact standards HDO Optics for crystal clear vision and impact resistance