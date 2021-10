Y'all know you should Not Mess with a Good Ol' Redneck! This Southern camo tee is the funniest way to show your redneck, hard-working, southerner, truck loving personality! The tshirt is funny for any born and raised redneck girl. The perfect funny camouflage shirt for your wife or girlfriend or any hillbilly patriots that are proud of their country & are fans of country music, horse riding, hunting, fishing and rodeos. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem