Textural ruching and pleats lend flamboyance to this tank top. Squareneck Spaghetti straps Sleeveless Concealed side zip Linen/rayon Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 8.5" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall, 19.5" bust Model is wearing a US size Small. Contemporary Sportswear - Trend > Farm Rio > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Farm Rio. Color: Off White. Size: Medium.