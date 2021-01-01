FRAME Front Cuff Short in White. - size 27 (also in 25, 26, 28, 29, 30) FRAME Front Cuff Short in White. - size 27 (also in 25, 26, 28, 29, 30) 88.06% cotton 8.38% re-used cotton 3.56% recycled poly. Made in Turkey. Machine wash. Button fly. 5-pocket design. Intentionally distressed detail. Frayed hem. Shorts measure approx 10.5 in length. FAME-WF54. FCSH171. In 2012, London based Swedes Jens Grede and Erik Torstensson came together with the intention of producing the ideal pair of jeans, FRAME Denim collectively brings the quality and legacy of denim manufacturing in Los Angeles, with the influence of a London style, cut and fit.