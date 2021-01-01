FRS Two Way Radio Walkie Talkies-Dustproof, Rechargeable 1250mAh USB, Walkie Talkies License Free Long Range with Group/VOX/SCAN/NOAA Weather.

FCC certified License Free FRS walkie talkie features 22 channels and 36 miles long-range in open area. 50 CTCSS & 104 CDCSS codes offer safe and private communication, you can stay in touch with family members or travel partners, suitable for indoor and outdoor activities, such as home, mall, cs games, camping, hiking, cycling, cruise ship, road trip, etc. 2 in 1 split-zipper charging cord design is capable of powering two radios at once while keeping your spaces clean and organized. The integrated antenna is not easy to broken. 1250mAh battery-powered, for 10 hours continuous, 40 hours standby. Handfree radio with quick remove and assemble belt clip, you can hang it anywhere you want. The Backlit screen provides high visibility and allows you to set up the walkie-talkie conveniently in the dark. The built-in flashlight can be used as an emergency light at night. Unique GROUP function allow you to notify all the group members even they are not in the same channels.