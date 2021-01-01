Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Anti Frizz Holiday Gift Set, 3 Pieces, 3 COUNT

Hair is almost entirely made up of protein, which gives hair its strength. Paraben-free Fructis formulas with Active Fruit Protein, an exclusive combination of citrus protein, Vitamins B3 & B6, fruit & plant-derived extracts and strengthening conditioners, are designed for healthier, stronger hair. Fructis Sleek & Shine Shampoo with fairly & sustainably sourced Argan Oil from Morocco soaks into frizzy, dry hair to smooth each strand. Long lasting frizz control even in 97% humidity with system of shampoo, conditioner and leave in conditioner. Get up to 3 day sleek hair with Garnier Fructis Sleek and Shine system of shampoo, conditioner and leave-in conditioning cream. with system of shampoo, conditioner, treatment vs. non-conditioning shampoo. After system of shampoo, conditioner, and leave in