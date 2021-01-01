Garnier Fructis Style Curl Shape Strong-Hold Defining Hair Gel Spray, 8.5oz

Take control of your style! Garnier Fructis Style Curl Shape Defining Spray Gel boosts your wavy, permed or naturally curly hair to create curl definition with shine minus the frizz. This styling spray gel for curly hair gives you the power to create and control any style you want. How does it work? This curl spray gel with Shea Butter has powerful holding technologies that provide ultra long-lasting hold without stickiness or buildup. Create a "Dream Curls" look: Apply on slightly damp hair. Twist hair around finger to create ringlets. Blow-dry with diffuser or air-dry to create defined frizz-free curls. Finish any Curl Shape style with Garnier Fructis Hairspray for long-lasting hold.