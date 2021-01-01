Garnier Fructis Style Sky-Hi Volume Volumizing Hair Mousse, 6.5 Ounce, 3 Count

GARNIER FRUCTIS SKY HIGH VOLUMIZING MOUSSE gives your hair high-reaching volume & 24-hour hold with our most extreme holding technology. Paraben-free. VOLUME & HOLD: Garnier volumizing mousse, hair spray, & styling products create the appearance of fullness & texture for an effortless, run-your-fingers-through-it style. NOURISH & STYLE WITH GARNIER FRUCTIS: From Mega-Full to Anti-Frizz hair products, Garnier has shampoos, leave-in conditioners, hair masks, texturizing sprays, & more to help you care for your hair your way. OVER 100 YEARS OF PIONEERING IN HAIR CARE: Since 1904 Garnier has blended naturally-inspired & derived ingredients into breakthrough formulas. Nourish your hair with hair color & care from Garnier. GARNIER HAIR IS INCOMPARABLE: Use with Garnier Fructis Mega Full Thickening Lotion to create body & fullness for hair that feels thicker, ultra soft, & has natural movement.