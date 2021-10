Sulphate-free and silicone-free fortifying shampoo, with coconut, jojoba and macadamia oils, provides a gentle cleanse that doesn't strip hair's natural moisture Give curly hair 3x the nourishment with triple nutrition curl nourish shampoo, conditioner and leave-in Treatment Manufactured in United States The package dimension of the product is 8.7"L x 6.1"W x 4.8"H