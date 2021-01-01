KIKO Milano Fruit Explosion Eyeshadow Palette

Fruit Explosion Eyeshadow Palette - Kiko Milano Fruit Explosion Eyeshadow Palettes contains 9 extraordinary ultra pigmented and easily blended tones. Features The silky texture enriched with kiwi extract offers a super pleasant application, for a feeling of absolute comfort on your eyelids. It contains an assortment of eyeshadows with different finishes in trendy tones. The color release is intense and the shades can be used alone or combined with each other to recreate natural or brilliant looks. Offered in a compact make-up bag with built-in mirror, it is perfect for on-the-go application. Ophthalmologically tested - Fruit Explosion Eyeshadow Palette