Ft LowLoss Coaxial Extension Cable RG58 Reverse Polarity SMA Female to RP SMA Male Extension Coaxial Cable Connector and TwoWay Radio Applications.

Best Quality Guranteed. Ultra Extension Jumper Cable for antenna, Made with quality, low-loss RG58, which means far less attenuation than cables made from thin RG316 or RG174. Don't settle for less especially if you have a significant investment in antennas RG-58 Pure Copper Coaxial Cable Low Loss for Wi-Fi Router, PCI Card, Access Point, Wifi antenna extension wire, for FPV Antenna, wireless LAN/card, wireless router, bridge and other external antenna, etc. Total length: 15 Meters(49.2 Ft),50 Ohm Connector Type: RP SMA Female with A pin in center to RP SMA Male with A hole in center RG58 offers a significantly larger center conductor and supports better signal retention for longer cable runs and higher frequency use.