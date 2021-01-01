Inspire Fitness FTE Functional Trainer

At Inspire Fitness, we build fitness equipment that’s designed to empower all bodies. Meet the FTE Functional Trainer - it’s full body strength training, at home. With endless versatility, this compact, corner-design machine can do just about anything. Bring the gym to you and get training today with the FTE by Inspire Fitness. DETAILS Compact, corner-design functional trainer machine with pull up bar Includes folding adjustable bench with 6 back pad positions, folds flat for storage Built-in tablet holder to hold your mobile devices during workout Fully loaded accessory rack with 8 high quality attachments Upgraded, dual 215 lbs weight stacks for beginners and heavy lifters Get 12 months of Live & On Demand workouts in the Inspire Fitness App Smooth-sliding pulleys with 30 unique pulley positions THE INSPIRE FITNESS APP Enjoy 12 months of access to Live & On Demand workouts in the Inspire Fitness App Tune in to video workouts, designed to meet specific goals, with world-class trainers Browse a library of exercises that can be done on the FTE, with demo videos to show proper form Follow written training programs that can be done at your pace and on your time Track your progress and stay inspired SPECS Built With: pull up station, 2 sliding pulleys, accessory rack, tablet holder, bench User Capacity: 2 Resistance Ratio: 2:1 Weight Stacks: 2 x 215 lbs Dimensions: 54” W x 46” D x 82” H (depth is 83” with bench) Weight: 727.5 lbs Included Accessories: tricep rope, rubber d-handles (x 2), straight bar, EZ curl bar, ankle strap, multi-function belt, sport handle, FLB2 bench Assembly: FTE arrives 80% assembled Residential Warranty: limited lifetime on frame and all parts