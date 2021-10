The Oakley Fuel Line OX3245 glasses complement a high-spirited lifestyle to the elite world of sports and luxury eyewear. Finely crafted with lightweight and corrosion-resistant metal on the frame front the polished metal on the temples feature the unmissable Oakley logo. Paired with adjustable nose pads the angular D-frame silhouette offers exceptional durability and reliability. | Oakley Fuel Line OX3245 0453 (53) Eyeglasses and Frame in Satin Gunmetal Grey - Online Coastal