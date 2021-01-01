From mountains of japan

Fuji Mountain - Japanese Nature Design Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Wonderful japanese fuji mountain, for all hiking fans and nature lovers, who love japan and the japanese culture or people. Fuji Mountain in front of a red sun. Wonderful design of one of the famoust mountains in Japan. For all mountain fans and japan lovers. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com