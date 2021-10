Show off some skin and keep things cozy in this comfy thermal top that's super relaxed at the neckline so you can wear it off one (or both) shoulders. Thumbhole cuffs finish the chic and cuddly style. 22" length (size Medium) Off-the-shoulder neck Long sleeves with thumbhole cuffs Dropped shoulders Curved hem Polyester/cotton/elastane Dry clean or machine wash, tumble dry Imported t.b.d.