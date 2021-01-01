From mt fuji, fujisan hiking climbing souvenir

Fujisan 富士山 Mt Fuji Hiking/Climbing Souvenir Tank Top

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Mount Fuji is the symbol of Japan. Fujisan, located on the island of Honshu, is the highest mountain in Japan, standing 3,776.24 m. It is the second-highest volcano located on an island in Asia, and seventh-highest peak of an island on Earth. When referring to Mount Fuji, you may have also heard people in English say Fuji-san (富士山). A Japanese popular saying - A wise man climbs Fuji once. Only a fool climbs it twice. Grab your souvenir apparel to remember Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

