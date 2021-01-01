From mt fuji, fujisan hiking climbing souvenir
Fujisan 富士山 Mt Fuji Hiking/Climbing Souvenir Tote Bag
Mount Fuji is the symbol of Japan. Fujisan, located on the island of Honshu, is the highest mountain in Japan, standing 3,776.24 m. It is the second-highest volcano located on an island in Asia, and seventh-highest peak of an island on Earth. When referring to Mount Fuji, you may have also heard people in English say Fuji-san (富士山). A Japanese popular saying - A wise man climbs Fuji once. Only a fool climbs it twice. Grab your souvenir apparel to remember 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.