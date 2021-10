Tame unruly brows with Chantecaille's 'Perfecting Gel' - this clear formula is perfect for achieving a natural yet defined look. Blended with growth-boosting properties, it glides on seamlessly without leaving a sticky residue, holding brows in place all day long. We wouldn't be without it. - Helps to promote brow growth and prevent hair loss - Can be worn alone or layered with a brow pencil for a fuller look As seen in The EDIT magazine