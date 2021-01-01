PROVINCE APOTHECARY Full Brow Serum in No Color at Nordstrom Rack

What it is: A powerful blend of active plant botanicals specially formulated to encourage stronger-looking brows. What it does: The concentrated formula fortifies, thickens and conditions hairs from root to tip, naturally enhancing your brows for the perfect full shape to frame your beautiful face. Key ingredients:- Coffee: the caffeine found in coffee thickens and fortifies the hair shaft- Argan Oil: deep conditions hair for shiny, healthy strands. Extremely moisturizing and helps retain moisture resulting in softer, smoother hair. How to use: Use morning and evening for best results. After cleansing, massage 1-2 drops of serum into dampened eyebrows for 10-20 seconds to ensure deep absorption. Wait 5-10 minutes before carrying on with your beauty routine. Use within 6 months after opening. 1 oz. Paraben-free; steroid-free; hydrocortisone-free; alcohol-free; petroleum-free Free of synthetic fragrance Made in Canada