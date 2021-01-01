Smashbox Full Exposure Mascara - 0.32 fl oz - Ulta Beauty

Smashbox Full Exposure Lash Volumizing Mascara is a fiber-rich mascara that sweeps on big, glossy lashes, adding natural-looking length and volume with every swipe. The large, tapered brush grabs lashes at root for extra coverage, building a look of thickness without clumping, flaking, or smudging. How to Use: Starting at the base of lashes, sweep mascara up and out. Apply a second coat for added fullness and length. Build mascara while the product is slightly damp. For best results when layering more than one coat, do not let the product dry completely. Tip: Flip brush and use it vertically to literally paint mascara on individual lashes.