Glamorise Full Figure Plus Size Elite Performance Adjustable WonderWire Sports Bra Coral/Grey 38C Women's

No more wearing two bras at once. This underwire sports bra features an adjustable front panel to control bounce during any activity. Elite high-performance, quick-dry materials deliver the best support and maximum comfort. The double-layer design eliminates the common practice of women wearing two sports bras for bounce control. Adjustable bounce control front panel allows you to customize your support to your level of activity. Breathable, moisture-wicking materials are used throughout the bra for maximum comfort. WonderWire design features a cushioned comfort band and padded channel around the underwire to prevent poking. Two-way-stretch back design moves with you and helps keep shoulder straps in place. Padded, adjustable shoulder straps for a custom fit and no dig-in. Extra-plush, adjustable hook-and-eye closure for extra comfort. Designed in Glamorise's New York City studio. ; cup size: C; band size: 38