Perfect for all anglers and fishermen who like fly fishing and bass at the fishing pond with fishing tent and fishing fish. Or with fishing boat, carp rod and fishing tackle to go sea fishing and sea fishing. Great gift for fishing holiday with fly rod or spinning rod, complete the fishing licence at the fishing club and anyone who likes to fish predatory fish, such as zander, pike and carp fish, catfish, salmon and trout fishing. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem