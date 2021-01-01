Full Grains Italian Leather Briefcase for Women Handbags Tote Business Bag Attache Case Ladies Messenger Satchel Purse

Zipper closure Leather Briefcase for Women: Made of full grain vegetable tanned leather imported from Italy, rust-proof zinc alloy hardware and durable cotton poly twill lining, it has unique Sfumato leather craft and wear-resistant edge paint to create a vintage leather look. Roomy Women's Leather Briefcase: It has 3 main compartments for easy storage of daily items. The padded open pocket can hold an HP 14'. 2 compartments use extendable U-zip zippers design for easy opening and quick access. Strap in rear pocket can attach onto a rolling luggage for easy business travels. Portable Leather Handbag: Double leather handles are built with sturdy fill and ergonomic 5.25' drop height for comfortable carrying; Detachable and adjustable shoulder strap is made of strong canvas, with 11' to 22' length adjustments. It has a leather shoulder pad to relieve your shoulder. Bottom Deisgn and Two-way Zippers: This leather brief case ha