HP - 15.6" Full HD (1920 x 1080) Laptop - AMD Ryzen™ 3 3300U - 4GB Memory - 256GB SSD - Backlit Keyboard - 2 Year

Key FeaturesBrand: HP Series: HPModel #:15-gw0031cl Chassis Build: Natural silver with a vertical brushed patternScreen:15.6-inch diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), micro-edge, anti-glare Touch: NoConvertible (2-in-1):No Backlit Keyboard: YesOptical Drive: No Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 3 3300U, Quad-CoreMemory (RAM):4 GB Storage:256 GB SSDGraphics: AMD Radeon™ Vega 6 Graphics Operating System: Windows 10 HomeDimensions:14.11" W x 9.53" D x 0.78" H Weight:3.93 lb. content style ul{margin-left:25px;margin-top:2px;margin-bottom:20px;}.content style li{margin-bottom:2px;}.content style p{margin:10px 0;}.content style th{font-size:13px;background-color:#DBF1FE;text-align: left;}.line {text-decoration: underline;} a {all: unset;}AMD Ryzen™ 3 3300U Mobile ProcessorUplift your performance. Multitask seamlessly with accelerated power and efficiency, while enjoying stunning visualsAMD Radeon™ Vega graphicsThrill your visual senses with fast, powerful, and fluid graphicsHP Fast ChargeGo from 0 to 50% charge in approximately 45 minutes.(4)PCIe® NVMeTM SSD storageGet up to 15x faster performance than a traditional harddrive. Micro-edge Full HD displaySit back and enjoy crystal-clear visuals and images with the vibrant quality of 2 million pixels. The 1920 x 1080 Full High Definition resolution gives all your digital content a new dimension