This Full Linen Skirt with Belt - White Swan is one of our Women's Plus Size Skirts from ELOQUII. Encased elastic waistband with ruffle Full skirt Separate waist ties Front patch pockets Unlined Mid length Stretch woven fabric Model is 5'10", size 14 Length on model is 33 1/2" 65% RAYON 30% LINEN 5% SPANDEX Care: Machine wash cold gentle cycle with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Do not tumble dry, lay flat to dry. Do not iron. CN