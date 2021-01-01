Full-On Plumping Lip Polish - Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish Gloss is a best-selling lip gloss that visibly plumps the appearance of lips with a tantalizing tingle in a high-shine, shimmering finish. Benefits Mesmerizing shine in shimmer, pearlescent, and glitter finishes Refreshing, tingly sensation From the #1 Lip Plumping Brand* *Source: The NPD Group/U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Department/Specialty, Makeup Unit Sales, Full Year 2020 Key Ingredients Unique Peptide Complex: Helps to visibly plump lips Vitamins A & E: Known to provide lasting moisture Formulated Without Parabens Petroleum Mineral Oil Phthalates -Buxom Full-On Lip Polish - Plumping Lip Gloss - Leslie