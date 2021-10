What it is: A creamy, plumping, glass-smooth color and gloss with no shimmer or glimmer. What it does: Hydrating hyaluronic spheres infuse lips with luscious moisture while vitamins A and E keep lips soft, sexy and protected in the brightest, boldest shades to play up a perfect lip look. How to use: Wear alone or over lipstick to create the look of fuller, plumped, more voluptuous lips. 0.14 oz. Made in the USA