What it is: A limited-edition set featuring two full-size jar's Kopari's multitasking Coconut Melt in Original and Tropical. Who it's for: All skin types. What it does: Coconut Melt is a premium multitasking organic coconut oil that works as a hair mask, allover body moisturizer, makeup remover, dry shave oil and more. It contains vitamin E and proteins to help moisturize and protect skin and hair, while fatty acids help smooth skin and prevent